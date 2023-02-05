A man who police said attempted to abduct a 16-year-old girl Friday as she walked along the 3400 block of East Rio Grande Street has been arrested, Victoria police said on Sunday.
Police said the man tried to lure the girl to his vehicle, described as a 2000s blue Ford Explorer. When the man began to exit his vehicle, the girl ran away.
Police did not identify the suspect, who was arrested.
The girl’s mother called the Victoria Police Department, who sent out a description of the vehicle in an attempt to locate the man.
By 5 p.m. Sunday, police said they had found the vehicle and the suspect “through a Crime Stoppers tip that was received on the evening of Feb. 4.”