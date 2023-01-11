Victoria has a three-year contract to host the Texas Amateur Athletics Federation Winter Games. One of those years — 2021 — was knocked out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year's games saw the addition of cornhole and adaptive basketball to the roster of events. This weekend's games promise a "swing into the normalcy of things," TAAF Executive Director Mark Lord said.
TAAF is just two years from its 100th anniversary and has had the mission, in all those decades, "to create and maintain in the State of Texas a permanent organization representative of amateur athletics and/or organizations."
The federation, which belongs to Texas Parks and Recreation Athletics and Aquatics divisions, holds two games — winter and summer, providing amateur athletes with a competitive platform.