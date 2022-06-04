Over the past two weeks, more than 2,500 high school seniors in the Crossroads have accomplished a lifelong dream to graduate from high school.
Now, they are preparing to go to college — some are leaving home for the first time. Some are preparing to go to work. Some will work a series of odds jobs while others will find jobs that will lead to careers.
Some will go to the military to serve their country and learn a trade or attend college.
And others just really don’t know what they want to do. That indecision is OK — at least for now.
It is OK to not know what you want to do in the future to support yourself and your future family. But it is not OK to sit back and do nothing.
While you are trying to decide what path you want to take, investigate the types of jobs and careers that are available in the area. Investigate the types of training needed to do the work. Then get to work getting the training.
Victoria College has strong vocational — and industrial-training programs. Programs range for electrician to plumbing to power-line work to welding and more.
Other vocational schools in the area also offer a variety of training including cosmetology such as hair design and nail and message training.
While some people may not think these are glamorous jobs, they are jobs that are in demand and will help support a family. They are jobs that require training to grow. Better yet, they can lead to successful careers.
The beauty of industrial and vocational training programs is the courses last a semester or two, depending on the program, and at the end the student is eligible to be hired to put the training to work. In some programs, the students get hands-on training, preparing them even more for the working world.
The Victoria Advocate is a longtime supporter of higher education and the benefits it offers students and the community. We must have an educated workforce to continue to grow as a region.
We also support the graduates who attend universities to earn higher degrees to follow their dreams of becoming schoolteachers, doctors, engineers, nurses and the like.
A study shows 56% of high school graduates in Texas plan to attend a four-year university.
We encourage students to continue their education, whether it’s at a community college, four-year university, vocational college or the military.
We encourage graduates to want to continue to learn. Knowledge and curiosity are valuable tools that will take you to so many places you have never dreamed possible.
Knowledge and curiosity, when paired with training and education, will open the doors to so many more dreams and a bright, successful future.
