The Walmart Supercenter located in the 4100 block of Houston Highway in Victoria reported several items stolen from the store Tuesday.
The list of stolen items included tampons, eyeliner, ladies’ socks, thong underwear and blue hair dye, according to a police report.
All of the items except for the thong underwear were recovered. The theft was classified as a shoplifting.
Additionally, identity documents as well as two credit/debit cards were stolen from a safe.
