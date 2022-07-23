The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it is now accepting applications for Texas Clean Fleet Program grants.
In a news release, TCEQ stated "an estimated $16 million in grant funding would be made available for fleet owners in Texas to replace aging diesel vehicle with a new hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles. Grants may reimburse up to 80% of the cost of the new vehicle."
The grants are exclusively for "entities who own and operate a fleet of 75 or more on-road vehicles in Texas and who apply to replace at least 10 vehicles with new hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles," according to the news release.
TCEQ defines hybrid and alternative vehicles as vehicles powered by electricity, compressed or liquified natural gas, hydrogen, propane, or a mixture of fuels containing at least 85% methanol by volume.
Those interested in applications can find both the grant application and the required W-9 form on the TCEQ website. Applications for the Clean Fleet program will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
Information on eligibility requirements and how to apply is located on TCEQ's website.
The Clean Fleet program is part of the Texas Emission Reduction Plan, which "provides incentives to owners of large (truck) fleets in Texas to replace diesel-powered vehicles with alternative fuel or hybrid vehicles."
The program launched in 2009, a TCEQ spokesperson said in an email. The state legislature authorized TCEQ to earmark 5% of the revenue generated by the TERP trust fund for Clean Fleet program grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.