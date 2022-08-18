A team including multiple Crossroads-area natives won a charity fishing tournament in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend.
The winning fish, a 55.6 pound and 67.5 inch dorado, was reeled in by Edna native Margo Marek.
“Parts of my body hurt that I didn't even know hurt,” Marek joked about the difficulty of catching the fish, adding, “It feels good at the same time.”
It took her 25 minutes to fight the fish before finally pulling it into the boat, she said.
Dorados, also known as mahi mahi or dolphin fish, can swim up to 50 mph, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The tournament, called Fishing for Hope, helped raise money for Cabo’s Breast Cancer Society Foundation.
Marek’s team was named “Pink Tacos 4 Ta Tas,” and brought home 285,600 Mexican pesos in prize money and side jackpots, part of which was donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation, she said.
Along with Marek, the team was made up of Courtney Chappell and Cali Gomez. The crew of Fearless, their winning boat, consisted of Cesar Almanza, Anzony Chavez, Fidencio Medina and Robyn Dolejsi. They're managed by Bruce Woods.
Chappell, Dolejsi and Woods are from Victoria, Inez and Refugio.
Marek said she's been in Cabo San Lucas, a Mexican city at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, for 11 years now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.