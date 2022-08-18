Cabo fishing tournament

The winning crew of the Cabo San Lucas Fishing for Hope Tournament and their winning catch. Margo Marek is center left, holding the fish. 

 Contributed

A team including multiple Crossroads-area natives won a charity fishing tournament in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend.

The winning fish, a 55.6 pound and 67.5 inch dorado, was reeled in by Edna native Margo Marek.

“Parts of my body hurt that I didn't even know hurt,” Marek joked about the difficulty of catching the fish, adding, “It feels good at the same time.”

It took her 25 minutes to fight the fish before finally pulling it into the boat, she said.

Dorados, also known as mahi mahi or dolphin fish, can swim up to 50 mph, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The tournament, called Fishing for Hope, helped raise money for Cabo’s Breast Cancer Society Foundation.

Marek’s team was named “Pink Tacos 4 Ta Tas,” and brought home 285,600 Mexican pesos in prize money and side jackpots, part of which was donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation, she said. 

Along with Marek, the team was made up of Courtney Chappell and Cali Gomez. The crew of Fearless, their winning boat, consisted of Cesar Almanza, Anzony Chavez, Fidencio Medina and Robyn Dolejsi. They're managed by Bruce Woods. 

Chappell, Dolejsi and Woods are from Victoria, Inez and Refugio. 

Marek said she's been in Cabo San Lucas, a Mexican city at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, for 11 years now.

Recommended For You


Ian Grenier covers K-12 and higher education for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at igrenier@vicad.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.