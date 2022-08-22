Ten people were arrested in Victoria County from Friday through Monday morning on driving while intoxicated charges.
Officers arrested Dudley Barnes Jr., 38, of Victoria, Friday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, as well as on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Barnes remained jailed Monday on bonds totaling $14,500.
Officers arrested Savannah Lee Sanchez, 24, of Victoria, early Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Deputies arrested Ruben Andres Baldez, 40, of Victoria, Monday morning on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an accident involving death case.
Baldez remained jailed Monday afternoon without bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old El Campo man by deputies Aug. 19 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Mission Valley man by officers Aug. 19 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and violating a bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 19 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 19 on a warrant charging her with a vehicle burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Eagle Lake man by troopers Aug. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, as well as on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 20 on suspicion of assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of home burglary with the intent to commit other felony.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Aug. 20 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Refugio man by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Placedo man by deputies Aug. 21 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon as well as on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Placedo man by deputies Aug. 21 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200, as well as a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of home burglary with the intention to commit another felony, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful restraint, abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old woman by officers Aug. 22 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 68-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, as well as on warrants charging him bond forfeiture in two indecency with a child by sexual contact cases.
