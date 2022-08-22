Victoria County commissioners approved an agreement with Texas A&M Forest Service on Monday allowing firefighters to begin basing aircraft at the Victoria Regional Airport.
The forest service has a helicopter at the airport, Airport Director Lenny Llerena told commissioners on Monday. Because of the airport's location in South Texas, locating aircraft there makes good sense for the forest service because it is not on the coast and is in a strategic location for fighting fires, County Judge Ben Zeller said.
"Unlike Houston, our airport doesn't flood," Zeller said. "We have limited air traffic, which they like, and it could make a good relationship that would be mutually beneficial."
The airport off Houston Highway, with headquarters at 609 Foster Field Drive, Suite F, has a long military runway that would allow a large volume of flights to arrive and depart. If the plan goes through, the 9,100-foot runway could be a catalyst for other ventures at the airport. The county's planned Emergency Operations Center is based at the airport, and both Llerena and Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer said they would like to eventually see more planes based at the airport.
"Our intention is that there is enough space to accommodate larger aircraft," McBrayer said.
McBrayer said there are plans to develop the airport into the central hub of Victoria's disaster preparation efforts.
Because the runway at the airport needs to be repaired, Zeller said this could be the start of a process of federal grants that could mean tens of millions of dollars over at least six years that could go to making the airport a good destination for the fire service.
The airport could be used by the forest service to stage flights of airplanes and helicopters for fire surveillance and firefighting activities. The service would make use of runways, the tarmac, parking and hangars.
McBrayer said his agency plans to build a regional emergency operations center at the airport. The county has applied for a federal grant to create the center. The Hazard Mitigation Grant would pay for about 90% of the cost and the would pick up the remaining 10%. McBrayer said he hoped to hear back from the federal government by the middle of the fall. The total cost of the Victoria Regional Emergency Operations Safe Room Project would be about $7.6 million.
The application went to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a 650-person, standalone safe room to provide 15,000 square feet for local, state and federal first responders during hurricanes and other disasters.
The airport's large runway is one reason for the proposal. Zeller previously said both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have expressed interest in a large emergency facility for this part of the state.
Burn ban remains
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo told commissioners on Monday the burn ban put into effect earlier this month would remain until the county receives more rain over a wider area of the county.
"We're getting rainfall, but not enough to average out across the county," Castillo said. "Hopefully this week we get more rain. We got some, but not enough as dry as we've been."
