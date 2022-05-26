Texas A&M University has always been Sarah Ybarra’s first choice for college.
The St. Joseph High School salutatorian said both of her parents are alumni there.
“I kind of grew up going to football games. My dad would go to tailgate parties,” she said. Her twin brother, Caleb, who also will be going to A&M, attended football camps there. “We grew up visiting the town so often it kind of has always felt like a second home.”
Sarah said she grew up wanting to go into veterinary medicine but is “leaning toward general medicine.” She is keeping her options open and is looking forward to exploring different areas of the health care field while in college. Her mother, Charla Ybarra, explained that after the family had to have one of their pets euthanized due to cancer, she never said she wanted to be a vet again. So, that may have impacted her change of heart.
Unsurprisingly, Sarah describes herself as a perfectionist, which motivates her to keep her grades up. But she said she is also “a procrastinator. I stay up late. All my family will be sleeping, and I'll be up studying. That’s just what works for me.”
Her mother agrees.
“She’s always been a go-getter academically,” she said.
Outside of academics, Sarah enjoys cross-country running. This was a big change for her because prior to high school, she had never liked running at all. She said it was her brother who was the natural athlete.
In middle school “I was never particularly fast, so they always put me in the long-distance events, and I just hated running,” she said.
However, as a freshman in high school, she joined the cross-country team with her friends. She said the coach at the time was very encouraging.
“I just fell in love with it ever since,” she said.
Now, she enjoys running long distance outside of school, as well.
Her mother was impressed by Sarah’s ability to tackle multiple challenges.
“She did cross country. She did soccer. She was involved in student council for all four years,” she said.
Sarah also developed a love of theater in high school. Her mother said she especially enjoyed working backstage and making many close friends. Ybarra said that growing up “people would probably classify her as shy,” but she explained that if Sarah wanted something “she would speak up for herself.”
Sometimes being a hard-working perfectionist can be awkward.
“There’ve been several times I felt like I was going to fail a test. I would walk out of the classroom and be like ‘I for sure failed that.’ Then I’d get it back, and it would be like a 90 or above,” she said.
Telling her friends she thought she failed was a bit embarrassing.
“I always felt so bad telling them because they'd be like, ‘Sarah, what did you end up getting on the test?’ I'm like, ‘Oh, yeah, I guess I didn't do as bad as I thought.’”
Sarah’s greatest challenge is learning to “not overextend myself.” Managing her time across many responsibilities and activities can be difficult. Whatever she is involved, it is important to Sarah always to be her best.
“I want to give all of my effort,” she said.
