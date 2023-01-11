One of the leaders of a Texas gang was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison this week for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, prosecutors said.

Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53, of Harlingen, was described as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood criminal organization, according tot he U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas in Victoria.

Torres pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Senior U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey sentenced Torres to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Authorities described the Texas Chicano Brotherhood as a prison gang mostly run in the Rio Grande Valley. "Many members of the criminal organization have been convicted of crimes that include murders, home invasions, kidnappings and drug trafficking," according to a news release on Tuesday from U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani office.

“Gangs like the Texas Chicano Brotherhood often rely on trafficking deadly narcotics to fund their operations and other illicit criminal activities,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mario Trevino of Homeland Security Investigations in Corpus Christi said in the news release. “By working alongside our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to disrupt their drug trafficking operations, we are able to keep these deadly poisons from destroying countless lives and prevent the gang from raising the criminal proceeds that they need to reign terror on our local communities.”

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the investigation began in 2016 and found the gang was distributing over 5 kilograms of cocaine, or about 11 pounds. Investigators identified at least 70 Texas Chicano Brotherhood members and exposed the organization’s rank and structure.

Torres was one of two generals in the gang, officials determined, and oversaw the group's criminal activities in the “free world” after they were released from prison. Torres was found to have distributed cocaine in the Harlingen area south of Corpus Christi "as his part of the overall conspiracy," according to the news release.

A search warrant was executed at his home, and a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver was found, the release said. As a convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Torres has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau Prisons facility.

Torres is the third high-ranking member of the gang to be sentenced in the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. In 2020, Rainey sentenced Ricardo Garcia, Rio Grande City, to 20 month in prison. Rafael Diaz, also of Rio Grande City, was sentenced to 145 months. Garcia and Diaz are a major and a captain, respectively, in the Texas Chicano Brotherhood.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patti Hubert Booth and David Paxton prosecuted the case. Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation with Texas Department of Public Safety; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Border Prosecution Unit from the Starr County and Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office; and Texas Office of the Attorney General.