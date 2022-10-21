Texas voters can get a head start on casting their ballot for this year's elections during the state's early voting period, which starts Monday and ends Nov. 4.
The main early voting location in Victoria is at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., in Classroom A.
That location will be open daily through Nov. 4.
Voting will also be at two branch locations, the University of Houston-Victoria's North Multipurpose Room, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.; and the John Wesley United Methodist Church foyer, 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway. Those two locations are only open from Oct. 28-30.
Anyone who is eligible to vote on election day is also eligible to vote early, meaning residents must have registered to vote on or before Oct. 11.
Voters who choose to vote early still need to bring their photo ID, which can include a:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
That form of ID can't be expired for more than four years, unless you're 70 years old or older, in which case a valid ID can be expired for any length of time.
Texas voters who meet one of the following requirements are also eligible to vote by mail:
- 65 years of age or older on Election Day;
- Sick or disabled;
- Expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;
- Absent from the county of registration during the Early Voting period and on Election Day;
- Civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code; or
- Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible
You can download an application for a ballot by mail from votetexas.gov or get one at the Victoria County Elections Office at 2805 N. Navarro St., Ste 500. That application must turned in to the elections office by Oct. 28.
Once you receive your ballot in the mail, it must be postmarked by Election Day.