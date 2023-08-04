A Lubbock man who threatened a mass shooting of poll workers was sentenced Thursday to 3½ years in federal prison, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Frederick Francis Goltz, 52, also threatened two Maricopa County, Arizona, officials and their children. The U.S. attorney’s office said he pleaded guilty in April to interstate threatening communications.
Goltz threatened a county attorney and a county elections official on far-right social media platforms, according to court documents.
An FBI investigation revealed a pattern of threats against government officials, law enforcement officers and poll workers, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
In precincts he believed had “suspect” results in the November 2022 elections, Goltz advocated for “a mass shooting of poll workers and election officials.”
Goltz admitted in plea papers to posting a lawyer’s name, address and contact information online in November 2022.
“Someone needs to get these people AND their children,” he wrote. “The children are the most important message to send.”
The U.S. attorney’s office said Goltz also posted that he was “willing to take lives” to protect against a “tyrannical government.”
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office lawyer testified at Thursday’s sentencing hearing that he, his wife and his four children were assigned around-the-clock protection and issued body armor because of the threat.