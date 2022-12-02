An area of Matagorda Bay used for oyster harvesting will close on Monday, Texas Parks and Wildlife announced Friday morning in a move that drew ire from fishers who see their livelihoods being whittled away.

The section, specifically known as TX-12 in Matagorda Bay, will close indefinitely beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.

Beginning Monday, two oyster harvest areas in Matagorda Bay, TX-11 and TX-19, will remain open, the state parks and wildlife department said.

"The closing is based on samples recently collected by TPWD showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters," Texas Parks and Wildlife said in the news release.

A "legal-sized oyster" is an oyster measuring at least three inches in length. TPWD's traffic light system gives the agency the authority to close harvest areas based on the measurements of oysters collected in samples.

During a meeting last month, Texas Parks and Wildlife commissioners agreed to close multiple oyster harvesting areas, including the Mesquite Bay complex located between Matagorda Island and the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, and Josephine's Reef, a 48-acre area inside San Antonio Bay.

Mauricio Blanco, an oysterman from Port Lavaca, disagreed with Texas Parks and Wildlife's sample results, saying most of the oysters he has found in Matagorda Bay measure five inches or more.

"I'm here in Matagorda Bay right now," Blanco said Friday afternoon. "There are no small oysters here."

Based on what he was finding in his sacks, Blanco said he was confused as to why TPWD would decide to close more of Matagorda Bay to oyster harvesting.

"It's the best area on the coast and they're closing it down," Blanco said.