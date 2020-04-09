Texas reported 877 more cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, an increase of about 9% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 10,230. Three new counties reported their first cases Thursday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 2,341, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,324 cases.
The state has reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 199 – an increase of about 12% from Wednesday. Harris County reported eight additional deaths, bringing its total to 31 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Thursday, 1,439 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 52 patients from Wednesday. At least 106,134 tests have been conducted.
Texas Supreme Court delays collection of consumer debt
Creditors will have to delay collecting consumer debt until May 8, per a Thursday order from the Texas Supreme Court. Courts can issue writs of garnishments – which authorize withholding money from someone’s paycheck or bank account to settle unpaid debt – but debt collection can’t take effect until after May 7. The order is effective immediately until April 30 and can be extended by the chief justice.
While the order is in effect, those who are owed debt are not permitted to freeze accounts at financial institutions.
No hearings will be scheduled until April 30, but they can request default judgment in the meantime.
The Supreme Court order encourages involved parties to reach an agreement on the garnishment, and courts can aid in facilitating this agreement.
Numerous confirmed cases in Arlington, Missouri City
Five cases of coronavirus were confirmed in an Arlington retirement community after all 263 residents and staff were tested, the Dallas Morning News reported.
And 28 cases have been confirmed in the Park Manor Quail Valley nursing home in Missouri City, according to the Houston Chronicle. That facility requested testing of all residents and staff after a resident tested positive March 30.
Dallas will rent RVs, hotel rooms to quarantine first responders
The Dallas City Council approved $4.3 million for protective equipment, recreational vehicles and hotel rooms, the later to be used to quarantine first responders, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Dallas Police have said at least six officers have tested positive for the new coronavirus; so have nine firefighters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.