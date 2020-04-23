Prisons will increase testing; state files price gouging lawsuit over egg prices
Texas reported 875 more cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 21,944.
Two new counties reported their first cases Thursday; over three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case. Harris County has reported the most cases, 5,211, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,683 cases.
The state has reported 18 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 561 – an increase of about 3% from Wednesday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 80 deaths, more than any other county. As of Thursday, 1,849 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 171 patients from Wednesday. At least 225,078 tests have been conducted.
San Antonio will spend $25M to help people pay their bills
The San Antonio City Council on Thursday approved a $25 million program to assist people struggling to make ends meet after being laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a city press release.
The COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program will run through July 31. To be eligible, a resident must be the primary lease or mortgage holder within city limits, provide proof of financial hardship and have an income at or below the area median income of $72,000 for a family of four. The money can go to rent, utilities, groceries, medicine and fuel, and the program will pay landlords, financial institutions, internet and utility providers directly. Cash assistance up to $300 will also be available.
The money comes from various sources, including $5.2 million from a Housing and Urban Development block grant and $7.7 million from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
“These programs are needed now more than ever,” City Manager Erik Walsh said. “The COVID-19 crisis has shaken the financial stability of tens of thousands of our residents. This program will help residents make ends meet as they try to stay healthy, keep a roof over their heads and get food on the table for their families.”
State sues egg producer for alleged price gouging
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday in a Harris County court claiming that Cal-Maine Foods Inc., the largest producer of eggs in the country, is price gouging, according to a press release.
The price of a dozen eggs was around $1 in early March but has since skyrocketed to more than $3, though there are no issues with supply or significant disruptions, according to the court filing. Paxton said Cal-Maine is “simply charging more because it can, or, more specifically, because the pandemic caused market demand to jump.”
Penalties for violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act include fines of up to $10,000 per violation, plus an additional $250,000 if elderly consumers were affected. Cal-Maine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Prisons increase COVID-19 testing for inmates, employees
The Texas prison system will start larger-scale testing of some inmates and employees who have been exposed to the new coronavirus, according to an agency spokesperson.
The virus has swept through many Texas prison units; nearly 600 inmates of about 900 tested based on medical requests had the virus, according to reports from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. At least five prisoners and three employees with the virus have died. But despite outbreaks at some units, the agency had not performed mass testing of inmates who were exposed except at one dorm in a prison involved in a pandemic-related lawsuit.
On Friday and Saturday, testing will be available to TDCJ employees at the Beto Unit, a prison near Palestine with a large number of cases, and some inmate testing at that prison and other units will follow, TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel said. He could not specify how many inmates would be tested but said it would not be entire prisons. The Beto Unit can hold more than 3,000 inmates.
As of Tuesday, nearly 200 inmates had tested positive for the virus while housed at Beto, Desel said. Many inmates at the prison have been moved to other units, but the number of cases continues to rise.
After consulting with the Texas Department of State Health Services, TDCJ decided to move forward with “surveillance testing” of those who have been exposed but aren’t necessarily ill. Previously, it conducted and reported only “medical testing” after a doctor ordered a test for a symptomatic inmate. It’s unknown how, or if, surveillance test results will be reported, Desel said.
UT to decide fall semester plans before July
Gov. Greg Abbott has canceled in-person classes across the state in the spring. Now attention is turning to what will happen at schools this fall. University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves and interim President Designate Jay Hartzell said in an email to the campus community Wednesday that a decision for the fall semester will be made by the end of June. They said that will allow the university time to gather more information about the spread of the new coronavirus, the availability of testing and what social distancing measures will be needed.
“This timing will enable faculty to prepare their classes and curriculums so that they can deliver the extraordinary educational experiences UT is known for,” they said in their email. “It will also provide time for our dedicated staff members to reopen the facilities, integrate new learning technologies and prepare to implement new health-conscious practices and policies.”
