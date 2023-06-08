Racers from across the world are getting ready for the annual Texas Water Safari, a 264.7-mile canoe race from San Marcos to Seadrift beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.

This year’s race features more than 300 competitors on 161 different teams from 17 different states and three different countries, said Allen Spelce, president of Texas Water Safari.

In last year’s race, fewer than half of the teams finished due to the challenges brought on by the low waters, extreme heat and low night time visibility. This year, the water levels in the San Marcos and Guadalupe rivers are much higher, which are expected to make things easier for the racers.

+4 Tough conditions rock Texas Water Safari competitors In a year with tough conditions like high heat and low water levels, Rockwall's Brady Lotz completed the Texas Water Safari in the solo unlimited division, after training for months to compete with a partner

When the racer’s arrive in Victoria, they will be greeted with a portion of the course referred to as “hallucination alley.” The deadline to reach the Victoria City Park Boat Ramp checkpoint is 9 a.m. Tuesday, but racers will be begin arriving in Victoria as early as Sunday as they make their way to the finish line at Bill Sander Memorial Park in Seadrift.

All competitors must finish the race by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.