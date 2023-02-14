The Texas Zoo's board of directors has chosen William K. Baker Jr. as their new executive director.
Baker brings 23 years of zoological management experience and 30 years of experience within the field of animal sciences, combined with a deep passion for promoting animal conservation and community involvement, according to a news release issued by the city of Victoria on Tuesday.
“We are thrilled to welcome Bill as our new Executive Director,” said Sarah Hamman, Texas Zoo Board president. “He will bring experience, knowledge and a fresh air to our organization, which will help take our zoo to the next level. We feel very lucky to have found him and look forward to the new leadership he will bring.”
When Baker assumes his new role on March 1, he will manage all day-to-day operations for the only zoo within the Crossroads area. Baker will also lead fundraising programs, marketing and community engagement initiatives.
“I am very excited to be moving back home to my native Texas and to contribute to The Texas Zoo as it moves forward into a new era of growth to serve the region,” said Baker. “It is an honor and privilege to work with such a talented team and dedicated board.”
Baker most recently served as executive director at Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary in Reno, Nevada. His prior experience includes leadership roles with the Gulf Breeze Zoo in Gulf Breeze, Florida; the Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke, Virginia; the Abilene Zoo in Abilene, Texas; and the Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville. Baker earned his bachelor's degree in wildlife management and participated in graduate studies at West Texas State University in Canyon.
Baker will oversee and spearhead the development and implementation of a new master plan for the zoo, a process that the organization plans to start within the coming months. In addition, Baker, along with a board-appointed committee, will manage various site and exhibit construction projects throughout the zoo with help from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed by the city of Victoria.
“The zoo is an important community resource for residents and visitors,” said City Manager Jesús Garza. “We look forward to working with the new executive director and the board of directors on the upcoming master plan and revitalization projects, which will help to fulfill the city’s goal of using ARPA funds for transformational projects with long-term benefits.”
Baker succeeds interim Executive Director Kay Irwin, the Texas Zoo’s education manager.