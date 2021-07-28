The Texas Zoo will unveil a casted red wolf sculpture next weekend in an effort to raise awareness of the world's most endangered canid.
Donated by Weiland Wildlife Artists in North Carolina, the sculpture will be displayed by the zoo's red wolf exhibit, which houses two critically endangered red wolves, according to a news release from the zoo.
The wolf historically ranged throughout Texas and the southeastern U.S., but only 14 red wolves remain in the wild, roaming the woods of North Carolina.
In collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Texas Zoo is one of a handful of zoos, nature centers and breeding facilities that are working to increase the red wolf populations through a Species Survival Plan program. Collectively, the facilities are home to 245 red wolves.
The program is designed to increase genetic diversity in the red wolf population and repopulate red wolves in the wild. Some zoological institutions, for instance, are releasing a handful of wolves this year, according to the news release.
The Texas Zoo has housed red wolves since the 1900s and recently ramped up efforts to prioritize red wolf conservation.
To further conservation efforts, the Texas Zoo has planned two events for Aug. 6 and 7.
On Aug. 6, the zoo will host Paint for a Cause from 6 - 8 p.m. Adults ages 21 and up are invited to take their own creative approach to painting a red wolf while sipping on their beverage of choice. The event is BYOB and costs $40 per individual and $70 per couple. Half of the proceeds will go to Weiland Wildlife Artists and half will go toward the care of red wolves at the Texas Zoo.
On Aug. 7, the grand reveal of the sculpture is slated for 10:30 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to stick around for red wolf-themed children's crafts and an opportunity to meet the artists inside the zoo's main building.
Horderves will be offered from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. along with an opportunity to support red wolf conservation through the purchase of red wolf sponsorships and more. All proceeds will go toward red wolf care and conservation.
