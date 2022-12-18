Families following excited children, animals snuggled away in comfort all bathed in warm Christmas lights and hot chocolate on hand. This isn't Christmas Eve but instead the Texas Zoo's Christmas Nights event on Saturday.
The event was the largest attendance of the week for the Texas Zoo, with all proceeds going to help with the care of the animals through the coming cold months, said Katlyn Irwin, zoo interim executive director.
As the doors opened at the zoo, children rushed in excited to see the animals with families close behind with Christmas lights and decorations guiding them through the exhibits.
Children, regardless of whether they were walking ahead or on their parents’ shoulders, smiled as they got to see the nocturnal animals just waking up or seeing how the animals of the day sleep.
They saw animals such as a pacing lynx, a bobcat, raccoons, Flemish giant rabbits, degus, kinkajous and more, all with a Christmas twist dotting their paths.
For the last couple of years, the Christmas Nights events have been more muted than they were Saturday due to COVID-19, Irwin said.
They had to be more cautious due to the pandemic, and while they still did well, they were able to commit full force to zoo events this holiday season, she said. As for why the event is special, it is rather simple.
"It's just family," Irwin said. "Family being able to get together and being able to enjoy without the hustle and bustle of being downtown. It's usually super busy down there. So with this, we're not nearly as busy, so they can kind of enjoy it, and the kids can get a little bit of an up-close look at the animals."
One such group at the zoo Saturday was Victoria resident Michele Bower, 56, and her family, including her granddaughter Allie Strane, 3, who was excited to see the animals.
"We just wanted to get out of the house," Bower said. "We thought about going to Cuero for the lights, but we didn't want to go that far, so we came out for this fundraiser for the zoo to support."
While Bower previously has held Zoo passes in years past, this was the first time she had come to the Christmas Nights program, she said.
Bower wished the event was better attended, but she's always glad to support the zoo and hoped more people support it after the event.
"It's nice. It's cool. It feels like winter. They did a great job," Bower said.