Armando Trevino says Victoria has been good to him. He has returned the favor, hundreds of times over, each Thanksgiving Day since 2020 and plans to make it a tradition.
Trevino, 50, of Victoria, and his wife Wendy Trevino own Froggy's Grub & Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St. He and his family have made Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of Victorians for the last three years.
The Trevino family moved to Victoria in 1995. They opened the pub in July 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Despite that, Trevino said, the town showed up and supported his business.
The restaurant was busy Tuesday evening — the parking lot nearly full — when Trevino's brother, Jesse Rojas, returned from St. Joseph High School where he was baking turkeys and hams, enough to feed more than 500 people.
St. Joseph has a commercial grade kitchen and allows them to use it to prepare the main course, he said.
The final preparations — slicing the turkeys, preparing the stuffing and cranberry sauce — were completed at the pub Wednesday and Thursday.
"A lot goes into preparing 500 meals," Trevino said, "but we do it with an open heart. Victoria gave us a warm reception when we opened. We're blessed by this and we wanted to give back."
During Thanksgiving in 2020, Froggy's prepared 250 meals on their first go round, Trevino said. By 2021, they'd jumped to 500. This year, he said, they'll serve more than 500.
The meals are ticket-based, he said. They give hundreds of the tickets to the Homeless Coalition and Christ's Kitchen, who often come and pick up the meals on Thanksgiving Day.
He started giving out tickets on Saturday and by Tuesday evening, he'd given out more than 500.
"Sometimes, we'll have homeless persons come in on their own and ask for tickets," Trevino said. "We've had them come in with a wagon and ask for the meals for all of their friends. We're going to feed them. Really, anyone who needs the meal, can come in and ask for a ticket."
Rojas said Froggy's employees often donate their time during Thanksgiving week to help prepare and pass out the meals.
Trevino's four children, ages 25, 21, 19 and 14, join in on the family's new Thanksgiving tradition.
"We used to have Thanksgiving at home," Trevino said. "Now we have it here. It's a good way to spend it."
The people who collected the tickets simply come to the front door of the pub on Thanksgiving and collect the meal, complete with a drink and dessert.
"Victoria has been good to me," Trevino said. "This is something I can do to show my gratitude."