The sign outside The Chopping Block Meat Market on Navarro Street only has one word underneath the store’s name: “steak.”
That might be enough to get customers in the door, but it’s definitely not all the butcher shop sells.
In reality, John and Rachel Tyrna’s operation sells a number of different cuts of meat, including beef, pork, sausage and even some vegetables — often bacon wrapped or pickled.
“A vegetable, if it’ll last for more than a few days and you can wrap it in bacon, we’ll sell it, hands down,” John Tyrna said.
The Victoria location of The Chopping Block opened in February, after Tyrna’s first location in Webster started up in January 2020.
That was a chaotic time to open a business, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country just six weeks after they opened.
“We did three years of growth in six weeks and then had to somewhat find a normal,” Tyrna said. “And then, our government was handing out money left and right, and then it stopped, so how do you adjust through that?”
They face different challenges now, with inflation and other economic pressures affecting potential consumers and the cost of running the business.
“Right now, people are holding back. They’re trying to make their dollar go a little further, whereas they used to just buy away here,” he said.
Nonetheless, Tyrna thinks there’s a real market in Victoria for quality butchery.
“We take it to that next level — just different, unique,” he said about his offerings. “Everything we have is natural. Nothing has ever had hormones. Nothing has ever had antibiotics. Everything’s humanely raised.”
The only exception to that rule is the occasional steak sale and some of the pork that goes into the sausage, he said.
Brandy Elliott, a customer who was picking up some prime rib and wings Friday afternoon, said she appreciates that quality in The Chopping Block’s meat.
“Definitely much better than a grocery store,” she said. “You can’t beat this. It’s fresh meat daily ... 100% difference on taste, especially the hamburger meat.”
The store partly sets its menu based on the seasons.
“Once it gets cold, you get into a lot more comfort foods,” Tyrna said. “Breaded stuff, stuff with bacon inside, stuff to roast in the Crock-Pot, roasts, chili grind, and a lot of that stuff.”
The Chopping Block is a family affair, Tyrna said. He mostly runs the front-facing part of the business, while his wife does the books.
“You can tell she hasn’t been here all week,” he joked, gesturing to the store office desk stacked with papers.
Even their kids are involved. Their oldest son, almost 7, apparently wants to be a meat cutter himself and open his own market when he gets older, and their 4-year-old daughter has developed an expensive taste in steak.