Some congregations shrank when COVID-19 arrived. But Minnehulla Baptist Church in Goliad added worshippers from South Carolina, Louisiana, and Uganda.
In mid-March, Pastor Ira Antoine’s church switched to online services on Sundays and Wednesdays. He encourages attendees to start watch parties with friends and families from near and far.
“It comes part of an evangelistic kind of effort,” Antoine said. “We probably wouldn’t see them at our service, but they can follow along and ask questions.”
After Gov. Greg Abbott declared religious institutions an essential service on March 31, Crossroads churches have taken varied approaches to reopening and reaching out to worshippers.
First Baptist Church in Edna began holding online services after the pandemic began and resumed in-person services on May 24. Every other pew is marked off with yellow caution tape and family groups are sitting six feet apart from each other in compliance with state public health guidelines.
State guidelines also advise at-risk congregation members, especially those over age 65 with chronic health conditions or vulnerable immune systems, to participate in services remotely.
First Baptist of Edna’s Pastor, Robert Krause, wants to balance his congregation’s desire to worship in person with the need to keep the vulnerable out of harm’s way.
“Most of our people wanted to hurry up and get back,” he said. “We like to fellowship together and see each other’s faces.”
Krause began holding a mask-only service on Sunday evenings for those who wish to take additional precautions. About 10 people attended the first evening service, and 15 came to the second.
First Presbyterian Church of Cuero remains online only. Reverend Bill Cotman communicates with a group of five pastors in Cuero daily and adjusted his preaching style.
“We’ve all had to become televangelists overnight,” he said. “Usually you can soften or emphasize certain things because of the looks on people’s faces, but that’s gone.”
Reverend Cotman said members of his congregation are writing letters, calling each other, and supporting the local food pantry to stay connected.
“It’s causing us to think about what it means to worship,” he said. “The church is not the building. It’s the people.”
Minnehulla Baptist also remains online only. Antoine said he is basing the decision to resume in-person services on his members’ level of comfort and the COVID-19 case numbers reported by the Victoria County Public Health Department.
“We look at the data, and then there’s the human, emotional feel,” Dr. Antoine said. “Our people want to be at the building, but their health is more important, so we’re finding different ways to connect.”
Calhoun County
Calhoun County officials were notified that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a Port Lavaca business earlier this week while infected.
Individuals who visited LMR Bar & Billiard on N. Commerce St. on June 1 between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. may have been exposed to the virus, according to the Calhoun County Office of Emergency Management.
Anyone who visited the bar at this time is advised to go to the Texas Health Trace website and fill out the COVID-19 Self-Checker introduction page.
Those who were potentially exposed should also monitor themselves for symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath until June 15, two weeks after the exposure, and should isolate at home and contact a healthcare professional if they experience any symptoms.
Also, one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Calhoun County on Friday, bringing the county’s total known cases to 42. 37 of those individuals have recovered, two cases remain active, and three people have died.
No new cases reported Saturday
No Crossroads counties reported new cases on Saturday, although most counties have stopped sharing updates on the weekends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.