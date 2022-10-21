Parkway Church was born of the First Baptist Church in 1992 and has moved steadily into the future, capturing the younger faithful with modern methods while sticking to biblical truth, their senior pastor said Tuesday.
Parkway Church started in the Victoria Mall where the Victoria Police Department sub-station is located now. The church began Jan. 5, 1992, with 10 families who wanted to "plant a church in the north end."
They is now one church with multiple campuses — the main church on John Stockbaurer Drive plus others on North Ben Jordan Street, Lone Tree Road and in Port Lavaca — and hundreds of members, Senior Pastor Mike Hurt said. But it all began at the mall.
"This church even did Sunday school classes out in the food court area," Hurt said. "The mall walkers were walking and the church was churching."
Sunday's birthday services began with upbeat praise music and a request that people check in to the service by scanning the QR code found on the day's bulletin. Four QR codes graced the four-page publication, inviting attendees to find a church group to engage in, to study the day's message with additional resources and to "worship through giving."
No collection baskets were passed around at this service. Just scan a tithe in — the future is now at Parkway.
The church offers services at 9:30 and 11 a.m., but the party started later in the day, at 5:30 p.m. and was attended by between 500-600 people, Hurt said.
The theme of the birthday celebration was "Party like it's 1992," and featured a hilarious attempt by a young church member to use a cassette-tape Walkman and a rotary telephone. While he struggled at his tasks, an older member of the church tried to solve the riddle that is the text language of the younger generations.
The word "sus" appeared on a screen behind her at one point. She had a quizzical look until someone took mercy and called out, "Suspicious!" Then "flex" was on the big screen to which she shrugged her shoulders and was told it meant "to brag."
The audience laughed along and bounced two giant beach balls around the room while wearing glow sticks and streamers.
Earlier in the day, at the normally scheduled services, Hurt expounded on Luke 7:36-47: the story of a woman of ill-repute who went in to a Pharisee's house where Jesus was visiting. A Pharisee was a righteous member of an ancient Jewish sect.
The woman, likely a sex worker, knelt down and washed Jesus' feet with her tears, wiped them with her hair and perfumed them from a rich alabaster jar.
The Pharisee passed judgment on the woman and was shocked Jesus allowed such a woman to touch him.
Jesus told a parable in which a man forgave two men's debts. One man owed 500 denarii, the other owed 50. Jesus asked, "Now which one of them will love him more?"
Her sins were forgiven, Jesus said. And in what she did for Jesus, she showed great love.
Hurt said Parkway Church is there for the "500s," the people most in need of forgiveness.
"I am a 500," he said. Then pointing at the people gathered in the church, he said, "You are a 500."
"We're about reaching people and then seeing them connect in community, whether that's in a small group or in a place to serve," Hurt said Tuesday.
Parkway Church flows with the times, Hurt said, adapting to changing technology and different music types, for example.
"We will never change the message, but we're always changing the method," Hurt said.
Parkway Church stays faithful to the message found in the Bible, he said, but doesn't get bogged down by outdated church traditions.
A relaxed atmosphere greets people inside the church — it's comfortable. People are encouraged to come as they are. No need to get all gussied up for this sanctuary. Hurt said they don't want dress requirements to discourage believers.
The church's Sunday bulletin said Parkway has been doing four things all these years: connecting people to God and each other, growing spiritually by loving God, serving others to share the love and message of Jesus, and worshipping Jesus through faithful living and generous giving.
And, they've been at it for three decades.