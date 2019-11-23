There’s been a lot of talk about franchises at Victoria’s City Hall, lately. Not the hamburger-restaurant kind of franchise, but the internet-and-cable-TV kind. It seems folks have gotten upset about customer service, and they’re asking what their local government can do about it. “After all,” they suggest, “the City has a franchise agreement with that company, can’t the City tell them to fix it?”
The answer isn’t that simple. It’s true the city has franchise agreements with some companies, and it’s true that the city regulates some business practices through those franchises. But rarely does the franchise control the company’s relationship with its customers. In legal jargon, “franchises” are granted to compensate the public for private use of public rights-of-way.
Remember when Abraham Lincoln described government as being “of the people, by the people, and for the people?” Various kinds of rights-of-way – like streets, alleys, and sidewalks – are owned “by the people and for the people.” The government just holds the title. When a company uses public property to make a private profit, it must pay for it. The constitution prohibits the government from giving a gift. So, a franchise is much like a real estate lease; the company is leasing public property, and it’s paying a “franchise fee” as rent.
Lots of companies in Victoria have franchises. AEP and VEC run electric lines through rights-of-way. Most of the poles along the streets and sidewalks belong to them. Suddenlink and AT&T hang cables on those poles, too. All four companies have franchises, but while AEP and VEC have franchise agreements directly with the City, Suddenlink and AT&T have franchises through the Texas Public Utility Commission, which collects their franchise fees and remits the money to the City. CenterPoint Energy also has a franchise agreement directly with the City, but its underground gas pipes mostly are out of sight.
Franchises regulate how the company uses public property, such as where poles are located or how deep pipes are buried. There’s usually a provision that the company must relocate a pipe or pole at its own expense if the City needs to widen the street.
Most franchises are non-exclusive, meaning they usually don’t prevent another company from providing telephone, television or internet services. The new company might need to get a permit from the state, and it would probably have to run new wires, but it’s free to make that business decision if it sees enough potential customers.
The City Charter, which was adopted by the voters, controls how the City grants franchises. For example, the agreement cannot be for a term of more than 15 years, and the company must pay to have the entire franchise printed three times in the newspaper so the public can see what the government is granting.
New franchise agreements don’t come around very often, but one is expected to be brought to the table soon. The City Council will consider whether to grant VEC a franchise to provide broadband internet services. For more information, watch the upcoming City Council meetings on the City’s government cable channel Vtv15 or online at vtv15.live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.