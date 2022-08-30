Every writer, whether a novelist or a journalist, tries to establish a "voice" for their work. Some are very full of themselves and use really large words. My "voice" usually is pretty conversational. At least I hope so.
Still you can read my words and figure out what "voice" I have established. Same for the rest of the journalists at the Victoria Advocate, whether in their writing or the photographs they shoot.
So here's a new wrinkle. Now you can hear the voices of three of our journalists every week. "The Grid" podcast started Thursday with previews of the weekend's prep games. The weekly podcast is hosted by sports editor Mike Forman, assistant sports editor Sam Fowler and sports reporter Jeremiah Sosa. Even though it goes live on Thursdays, you can listen to it or download it any day of the week.
If I do say so myself, it's pretty darned good. And it's free.
This trio of sports journalists have a good vibe for what our readers are looking for and they know their beats really well.
When you hear them talk amongst themselves, you know it's coming from experts.
And it's entertaining as well. You really get to hear their collective wheels spinning as they discuss games and players and what coaches might be strategizing.
I hope you find "The Grid" as entertaining and engaging as I did when I first heard it. I invite you to listen to it.
I and our sports team would love to hear from you. We want feedback and suggestions about future podcasts. What would you like from this podcast? Let us know.
It's free at AdvoSports.com or you can find the very first episode here and in the link above.
You will also find it in most of our sports reports at AdvoSports.com. It's also available to download and major podcast sites, such as RSS.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Pandora, SiriusXM and TuneIn.
A big thank-you goes out to "The Grid's" prime sponsor, American Shield Roofing and Construction. I'm glad they saw something in the idea and went with it. Meantime, thanks to you for reading the paper and our websites and e-editions.
Now you don't just have to read our "voices." You can hear them too, any time you want.
