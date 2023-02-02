BAY CITY — A Houston investor has made a $1.65 million counteroffer to purchase and rehabilitate the historic Luther Hotel in Palacios. The problem is, it’s already under contract to a nonprofit that has plans to demolish the building.
Judge Ben Hardin granted a temporary restraining order Thursday after discussing the matter with attorneys behind closed doors at the Matagorda County Courthouse, temporarily halting the demolition of the hotel.
“The Luther Hotel does not die this week,” preservationist Margaret Doughty said to the crowd of about 50 people gathered in the courtroom after Hardin approved the order.
The plaintiffs in the case, Doughty and Edith Gower, were joined in their petition by the Palacios Preservation Association and the Palacios Area Historical Association. Additionally, there are four “plaintiffs in intervention,” including the Houston investor who has made an offer to purchase, and preserve, the historic building.
The Luther Hotel, a Texas Historic Landmark, was built in 1903 and moved in 1905 by mule-drawn conveyance, to its current location on land overlooking Tres Palacios Bay.
The Ed Rachal Foundation, the nonprofit trying to demolish the hotel, purchased the land the building sits on from the estate of the last owner with the caveat that the historic building be demolished before the sale is finalized, according to a provision in the sales contract.
The Houston investor, Nick Herman, of Yaalx, Inc., has offered to purchase the hotel and rehabilitate it, preserving the historic building.
Herman’s father was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and was stationed at nearby Camp Hulen, a World War II-era military training facility, in 1939, when he met Herman’s mother, the youngest daughter of then County Commissioner Guy Johnson.
“They attended dances at the Luther Hotel,” Herman said, noting his personal connection to the building.
Herman said he is partnering with a “rehabilitation company out of the East Coast and a major investment bank out of San Francisco.”
“We have the money to fix the hotel,” he said. “And the company says they can fix it.”
The Ed Rachal Foundation “offered $1.4 to purchase the property,” according to court documents, but only after the hotel is demolished and removed.
Court documents also said the defendants, the Luther Hotel Foundation and the estate of Jack Findley, the last owner, have refused to entertain any counteroffers. Before he died, Findley created the Luther Hotel Foundation. When he died without a will, the hotel, which is one of the properties owned by the foundation, went to his 60 descendants.
Findley's descendants live in Alabama.
The next hearing will be Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Matagorda County Courthouse in Bay City.
At the courthouse Thursday, the defendants did not produce subpoenaed documents, such as the sales contract, thereby necessitating the delay.
“Today, our whole goal is to save the hotel,” Chris Bell, of Houston, the plaintiffs’ attorney, said.
Brian Miller, of Corpus Christi, attorney for Paul Altheide, CEO of the Rachal Foundation, declined to comment.