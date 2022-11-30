The Victoria Ballet Theatre's performance of "The Nutcracker" promises to bring the bright wonder of Christmastime to Victoria during its annual production of the classic two-act ballet.

One-hundred and sixty-nine dancers — 123 community members, 40 company dancers, five guests from the Houston Ballet and one from Austin — will give five performances of "The Nutcracker" Dec. 8-11 at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.

"With choreography by Victoria Ballet founding director Debbe Busby, our 'Nutcracker' is one of the best and showcases talented artists and dancers of every age and ability," company Executive Director Brenda Tally said Tuesday. "Every dancer and community member who steps on stage has the opportunity to shine and share fully in this beautiful ballet."

Sound Engineer Curtis Short digitally remastered the music for this year's performance, Tally said, and more than 100 volunteers and staff are working behind the scenes "to make the performance bigger and better every year."

The production includes over 100 "lush costumes which are meticulously cared for, designed, built, refurbished and enhanced every year by wardrobe director Amber Packard and her team of volunteers," Tally said.

The story of young Clara and her Christmas adventure "will be told expertly by such a committed and talented cast," Tally added.

The tale is set in set in Victorian-era Germany and tells about a young girl named Clara who receives a nutcracker for Christmas. Her brother Fritz breaks the nutcracker but her godfather, Drosselmeyer, a magician and councilman, repairs the doll.

After the house is quiet, Clara lovingly places her wounded nutcracker in a doll bed then spies Drosselmeyer on top of a clock, which is striking midnight. Suddenly, marching mice surround her, led by their menacing king, and a battle ensues during which the nutcracker and gingerbread soldiers save Clara. Then the nutcracker transforms into a prince.

The prince takes Clara on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets. After a celebration, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her cavalier perform the famous "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies."

The original score was composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky in 1892.

"I truly love Victoria Ballet Theatre's 'Nutcracker' in particular," Tally said. "Debbe Busby has created one of the most musical, entertaining, and inclusive versions of the ballet I've seen. Our cast includes performers age 3 and up — very up — with anywhere from no dance experience to principal dancers from one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the country."

Every member of the cast really gets to dance, Tally said, "and there is not one note of the music that is not fully utilized in the telling of this magical story."

Tally, 47, of Victoria, has danced since she was 3 years old, she said, and joined Victoria Ballet Theatre in 1984 when it was first formed. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Utah and a masters of fine arts degree from the University of Iowa.

Tally has taught special education in Victoria for more than 12 years and recently opened her own dance studio in downtown Victoria, Ballet Academy of South Texas.

Tally has directed the Victoria Ballet Theatre company since 2009. The company has been performing "The Nutcracker" since 1985.

"'The Nutcracker' is one of Victoria's most treasured holiday traditions," Tally said. She expects all five public showings to sell out.