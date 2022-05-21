Sweet-toothed Victorians have a reason to celebrate. Ensconced in downtown’s eclectic Peaches & Tortilla Mercantile, a new bakery and ice cream shop called Blume & Flour held its grand opening on May 7.
Peaches & Tortilla owner Lascena Lee Simmons and baker Mellisa Flores put the store’s existing bar area to confectionary purposes and brought the former pharmacy and soda fountain’s dormant milkshake machine whirring back to life.
For Flores, it’s a dream come true.
“It started with baking cookies for a family member, and my family was like ‘We’ve never seen you more happy than when you decorate,’” Flores said.
Despite her initial misgivings about making baking a full time gig, Flores said her family encouraged her to make the transition.
“And so I took a leap of faith January 2021,” Flores said. “I left my corporate job in April (2021) and now here we are a full year later.”
Flores took her first steps into the industry as a cottage baker, or someone who bakes from their home kitchen.
“I just think I realized I was at a point in my life where I was like, I wanted to do something more for myself,” she said, “to be more present for my family and build a legacy for my family.”
Flores’ family has also been present for her, and the mother of four’s children have spent a few late nights helping to get Blume & Flour off the ground.
Flores is one of the latest Crossroads residents to take the self-employed plunge, but the thought has crossed the mind of “like 99.99%” of people, said Karissa Winters, Victoria’s Innovation Collective community lead.
“COVID really made people realize that life is short,” she said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.” That uncertainty, combined with below average wages across the region and a host of other work-related ills has led to people going into business for themselves.
Winters stepped into her role at Innovation Collective to give people the resources she wishes she’d had when she began her entrepreneurial journey. They offer programs like Coffee and Concepts, where Flores recently spoke as a featured guest; the Explore Book Club; and the Great 8, all of which are intended to help prospective business owners form, refine and implement their ideas.
Winters said there are some best practices for people thinking about striking out on their own, said Winters. Some include shadowing someone in one’s desired field and, she stressed, finding a mentor. Or mentors.
“Some people walk away (from their jobs) with nothing, no resources. They don’t know what the heck they’re doing,” said Winters. “That road can be very hard.”
But there are easier ways to go about it, Winters said. Sometimes that means staying at a current job while developing a passion into a side hustle or finding ways to make one’s current job more fulfilling.
Flores’ transition from corporate worker to cottage baker to business owner didn’t happen overnight.
“I host vendor pop-ups,” said Simmons. “And she has always popped up with me.” Through her tireless work hosting and promoting the work of local artists, craftspeople and women, Simmons and Flores have seen a number of people commercialize their passions.
The key, they say, is to not give up.
“Sometimes the risk, it seems scary,” said Simmons, “but once you take the risk, it’s worth it.”
“And, since the pandemic, if it’s not bringing you joy, it’s not serving a purpose,” Flores said.
