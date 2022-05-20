There is more than one type of sermon going on when you consider the impact of a church’s music ministry. There is the spoken one by the pastor and a musical “sermon” that represents the message being given.
At First United Methodist Church in Victoria, there are two distinct types of music used in their worship services, a traditional choir with pipe organ in the main church and an adjacent service called Ignite that uses contemporary music to help people reach out to God.
Senior Pastor Wade Powell said some people criticize contemporary music as “singing love songs to Jesus” in which you could substitute any boy or girl’s name. Some, he said, think they lack substance. On the other end of the spectrum are those who say traditional church music is boring and slow.
“In a lot of ways, it comes down to a preference,” Powell said. “I don’t know if you would call them theological differences. In my mind, they are differences in where the music takes the worshiper.”
Powell said that at his church, they refer to the music at Ignite worship services as praise and worship music while the traditional music is described as hymns.
Associate Pastor Amanda Banda leads Ignite. She explained the contemporary music helps to build the flow of worship during the service. “You want to build energy,” she said, “and prepare their hearts for the message.”
“I try to be prayerful in choosing the music,” said contemporary worship leader Will Durham. “A lot of times, I’ll look at the scriptures that are being used, or Amanda will send me her sermon ahead of time, and I’ll think about the themes.” Durham seeks out music “that will allow people to express their praise to God and be able to connect with him and to be able to just have that time with him.”
Durham did not study music as a career but grew up in a musical home. “It was a part of my life growing up through choirs and playing instruments. … Some families, they want their kids to do athletics, and they play baseball or football, but we had to play instruments in my family,” he said.
Durham said he and the Ignite group are not there as performers. He sees his role as one that allows him to use his spiritual gifts in leading others in worship, “and helping others to connect to God.”
Inside the main church, Keith Cox, the interim director of music, rehearses each week with his small choir. He plays the church’s beautiful pipe organ.
Similar to the contemporary Ignite service, Cox thinks about what the text is going to be that Sunday “as far as themes, the scripture readings, what the pastor is going to be preaching on, and seeing where we can try to tie the text of the music with that.”
“I’m also looking at what’s going to make sense for the ensemble as well as for me,” he said. “Making sure that the parts and everything work with the makeup of people that we have. And, again, that the text and words have some good substance to them.”
When Cox demonstrates his playing on the pipe organ, it becomes obvious that he is experienced and comfortable with the instrument.
“In addition to playing with the hands, I’m also playing with the feet as well,” he said, showing the pedalboard under his feet.
Next, he showed the versatility of the instrument.
“The thing about an organ is that we have all these different sounds we can work with. … We can have something with a nice bass sound, and we have kind of a nice floaty sound up here.” He moved a variety of the stop knobs surrounding the three-tiered keyboard. “But we can also do things where we’re mixing different voices together.”
Cox, who also is an accomplished singer, describes his role as a complex one.
“One thing I find challenging is when trying to do this, I’m doing the accompaniment; I’m trying to keep time; and I’m also trying to listen, to hear what we need to work on.”
His choir is a mix of men and women, who have all spent many years singing in the choir.
Trudy Wortham grew up singing in a church choir in Port Lavaca and enjoys “just being able to sing praise to God.”
Esther Mitchell grew up around church music. “My dad was a preacher. There were four of us, and when he had a service, my siblings and I usually were the special music, and my mom was a pianist. So, we started early as a family.”
Mitchell sang in the choir in junior high school. Everyone in the family was musical and able to sing, but she is the one who most enjoys singing choral music.
“I just love choral music, and I love singing church music,” she said. She wishes there were more people involved in choirs. “It’s a real privilege.”
When asked why she likes the classics, rather than the contemporary music, she quipped, “I guess because I’m old.” But in a more serious tone, added, “There’s so much more intricacy, I think, in the music. It’s been around for so many years. There is so much beautiful choral music.”
Connie Sistrunk also was raised in a musical family. “My mother was an alto, and I sing soprano, and my sister was an alto.” From the time she was little, they sang harmonies together.
Joye Tripson, who also plays piano regularly at a local retirement community, said singing in the choir is “just part of who I am. I can’t worship without it. It’s just very much a part of my spiritual life. And, you know, sometimes I wake up in the morning, and I have hymns in my head.”
Another long-time choir member is Don Eastham. He joked that he “played the piano for three years. But now, I couldn’t even be able to find middle C.” Eastham said without the choir he never would have attended church. “Music just sets the stage for worship and opens your mind and heart for the message,” he said.
Hugh Hanes has been singing since high school. He came to Victoria in 1965 and started in the choir that same year. He said he learned to read music by attending choir practice.
“I’ve enjoyed music since I was young, too,” said Jay Dougherty. “And that’s how I learned to read music — just from being in a band when I lived in another state.” Although he grew up in the 1970s, he developed a love of classical music, something he attributes to his father.
Suzie McReynolds started singing about 50 years ago. She also plays bells at First United Methodist Church. “I keep retiring and going to sit down in the pews, and I just am not comfortable. This is where I belong,” she said, laughing. “I sing quietly because my voice is going.”
“We’re small, but we’re mighty. We’re dedicated,” Wortham emphasized. “We enjoy singing and being together.”
The main message about differences in music ministries, no matter how far apart they appear on the surface, is a simple one, Cox said.
“We’re one church,” he said.
