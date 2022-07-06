If You Go

WHAT: "The Wizard of Oz," by Theatre Victoria

WHERE: Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria

WHEN: July 22 at 7:30 p.m., July 23 at 7:30 p.m., July 24 at 2 p.m., July 28 at 7:30 p.m., July 29 at 7:30 p.m., July 30 at 7:30 p.m., July 31 at 2 p.m.

TICKETS: Start at $25. To purchase online go to: weldercentertickets.universitytickets.com. The box office is open one hour before all ticketed events. Call 361-570-8587.