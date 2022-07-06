Classic stories like "The Wizard of Oz" come with high expectations and often preconceived ideas as to how they should look.
Theatre Victoria will perform the musical version of "The Wizard of Oz" beginning July 22 and is now rehearsing and building its set pieces. Crafting the sets is a key element in creating the magical environment that is so important to staging this well-loved, well-known story.
A screen will handle effects such as the tornado, but other special effects are part of the equation, said Executive Director and Technical Director Michael Teer.
“I tell you the toys are better in theater,” he joked.
They have a “geyser” device, “which throws a big plume of smoke,” (water vapor) that “fits in the palm of my hand.” He explained that fire extinguishers, without the chemicals, can also create a “nice plume of smoke for the witch to come out of,” or in the wizard’s chamber. Because the Leo J. Welder Theater for the Performing Arts does not have a trap room (an open space under the stage), the theater group must improvise and hide some effects within their set pieces.
Teer, with the help of longtime volunteer and technical expert Paul Locher, said they built a platform that allows the witch to disappear. The mechanism they chose to use to lower and raise the actress is a device used in warehouses. Teer said they initially tried to build their own device.
“We were trying to do it with pulleys, and with cable,” he said.
Despite some creative engineering, “we could never keep it level, that was our problem. And no matter how hard we tried, we just could not keep it level.”
A large musical requires many set pieces, and things get moved around backstage quite a bit.
“It's really a game of Tetris in the back. It really is,” Teer said.
The theater is bringing in a specialist who does projections to handle the backdrops, which includes the infamous tornado. The projections are on a scrim, which is a translucent screen that when lit is opaque from the audience’s perspective.
“We can control the lighting and control the intensities and make it look a little more ominous,” Teer said.
Locher, who retired as a landscape architect and was formerly parks director for the city, became involved in the technical side of theater with the Victoria Community Theater. He taught college-level CAD drafting and woodworking. He laughed when he said he was “retired” and noted, “I’ve been doing this stuff since about 1985. That’s a long time. I’ve been doing this longer than anything else I’ve ever done.”
Locher handles much of the physical drafting and design of the sets.
“I love it,” he said, but added it is hard to put so much work into something that may be used for only a couple of weeks and then have to “tear it all apart.”
There are certain things they keep.
“The problem is, you don’t have infinite storage,” Locher said.
One thing that set pieces must do is roll. Everything must move — and move quietly and easily. Some sets are fixed in place on the stage, such as their last show, "Certifiably Yours," but that isn’t going to apply to a show like "The Wizard of Oz." The stagehands backstage must be able to manage all the many different pieces easily, no matter how large.
Locher said the most amazing special effects they did were when the theater performed "Beauty and the Beast," and they rented the set, which was a huge, computer-driven castle that could rotate on the stage.
“There was a gigantic computer driven mechanical device in the middle of it, and it was hooked to a computer, and I ran that computer,” he said, proudly. “So, I was on stage for the entire show, but nobody ever saw me. I had to drive it basically. So, one of my things on my theater resume says I'm a castle driver.”
Although he hasn’t built a moving castle yet, Locher said one murder mystery required them to build a hidden sliding door and a hidden rotating door. Every set has its own challenge.
Locher is looking forward to painting the sets.
“I love painting this stuff,” he said.
Teer said after the projections are set up and established, the show lighting designer Jim Elliot will arrive from Houston and “add his layer. He loves to work with Theatre Victoria,” Teer said, adding “He's bringing a bunch of toys.”
Pulling all the technical “Tetris” pieces together is a challenge Teer enjoys. There is only so much planning that can be done ahead of time, however.
“The greatest thing is, it's nothing I can do until I get into the trenches. I know the pieces, in which order they go. And that's all I have to go to worry about,” he said.
