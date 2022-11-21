The Sunday audience at Theatre Victoria's performance of Neil Simon's adult comedy "Rumors" contained a smattering of older viewers — perhaps 50-60 people — at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. In the center of that group, on an aisle seat, sat one little boy, very interested in one particular actress.
Richie Amador's mother, Liana Smolik, played Cookie Cusack, a lovably uncomplicated character.
Cookie is a bubbly, innocent woman, complaining of back pain and muscle spasms but cooking for everyone, while the other five guests at a dinner party try to figure out how to cover up their host's accidentally self-inflicted gunshot wound to his ear lobe. Cookie lends light relief to a dark comedy about high society cover-ups, affairs and murder — all baseless rumors, running hilariously amok, at an anniversary dinner party.
Smolik brought Cookie to bubbling life. She stood out on a stage filled with entertaining characters.
After the play, Richie hugged his mother tight. He seemed a little on the shy side, only nodding positively about it being pretty cool to watch his mom on stage. He didn't have much to say — really nothing at all— but he smiled a lot and cast admiring glances at his mother.
Kyle Boyd-Robertson, 62, of Port Lavaca, and his wife Paula Boyd-Robertson, traveled the 30 minutes to Victoria to see the play. They said, despite the cold snap — the temperature hovered below 50 degrees, going to the live performances was far better than watching television at home.
"We enjoy the theater very much and it was a great opportunity to start getting out again," Kyle Boyd-Robertson said. "We hadn't been out much since COVID, so this is great. Very funny."
"It's hilarious and we love Neil Simon. They are doing a great job with it," Paula Boyd-Robertson said during intermission.
Theatre Victoria's Company Manager Felicia Boyd said it's not the theater troop's first go-round with Simon's popular play.
"We have a really good cast of veterans. At least three of them were in the same play when we did it 17 years ago," she said.
Next up for Theater Victoria is "Winter Wonderland."
"It's a kids' event," Boyd said. "It's a fundraiser for the theater. We have princesses and princes and candy and Santa. It's on the day they get out of school for Christmas, Friday, December 16, right after they get out, at 5:15 p.m."