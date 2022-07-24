Sunday afternoon’s Theatre Victoria performance of “The Wizard of Oz” featured a Cowardly Lion who knows something about fear, according to a member of her church.

Emma Rose donned the lion costume and created laughs with her cowardly hijinks on stage at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.

The theater was packed for the performance, which started at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Rose, a recent graduate of Victoria College, was afraid to sing when she was younger, according to church acquaintance Anita Barber.

“She’s in my church choir and I’ve accompanied her for weddings and things like that to sing,” Barber said. “Did you know she was scared to death to sing when she first started? She would cry all the time.”

It seemed as though Rose found loads of courage long before she set out on the yellow brick road. She was a show-stopper Sunday, lighting up the theater with laughter and applause.

Once the show concluded, and the cast met with audience members in the theater lobby, Rose kept busy taking photos with fans and passing out hugs, apologizing for how much she sweated in her furry costume.

Lucky Simons brought her 6-year-old daughter to the performance. The little girl said her favorite character was Glinda the Good Witch, played by Olivia Mahan.

Little girls lined up after the show for a chance to speak with Mahan. More than one mentioned Mahan’s sparkling dress and magic wand. One girl walked up to her wearing a black hat and asked for a picture with the Good Witch.

Mahan said with a bright smile, “You better take off that hat first.” The little girl happily complied and cuddled up to the Good Witch for a photo.

Later, that same little girl put her black hat back on and was seen catching a photo with the Wicked Witch of the West, Felicia Boyd.

Cast members lingered long after the show, making sure each child and audience member had a chance to take meet them and take photos.