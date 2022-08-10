Two thefts were reported in Victoria on Tuesday.
At 2:56 p.m., a theft was reported at a shopping center in the 200 block of Monterrey Drive, according to Victoria Police Department records.
A bank card, credit card, driver license, Walmart gift card keys and a wallet were reported stolen.
At 9:29 p.m., another theft was reported at a convenience store in the 3600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive, according to police records.
A Social Security card, two credit cards and a wallet were reported stolen.
ARRESTED
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office did not provide jail records on Wednesday.
