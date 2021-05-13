A third candidate has filed for a position on the ballot for the July 3 District 3 City Council race to replace Jeff Bauknight.
After being reelected in May, Bauknight announced his plans to run for mayor, thus forfeiting his seat on the City Council. Bauknight has represented the northernmost district in the city since 2013. He will continue serving on City Council until the July 3 election.
Lee Cantu, 52, filed Wednesday evening for a position on the ballot. Born and raised in Victoria County, Cantu has worked in the environmental health and safety field for the past 27 years.
He said he didn't file to run in the May election because he believed Bauknight was doing a fantastic job representing the district.
The father of six kids, Cantu said the thing he loves most about Victoria is how friendly and family oriented the city is. “Everybody treats you and welcomes you with open arms here.”
Cantu has always been interested in politics. From 2004 to 2008, he worked as a safety risk manager for the city of Victoria, he said, and during that time really took a liking to sitting at Council meetings and understanding how things work.
“I’m really enthused about having the possibility to serve my community, give back and be the voice for the folks here in Victoria,” he said.
He is excited about the master plans the city is currently working on, especially the streets and drainage plans. If elected, he wants to continue that work, but more importantly, he wants to hear from his constituents to understand what their wants and needs are.
Cantu will be joined by Aaron Franco, 26 and Duane Crocker, 51, on the ballot at the July 3 special election.
Those interested in running for the District 3 seat on the City Council can file an application with the City Secretary until 5 p.m. May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.