PERRYTON — At least three people in Perryton died when a tornado hit the city Thursday afternoon in a storm that wounded over 100 other people, Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard said Friday morning as officials sifted through debris left by the tornado that caught the community by surprise.
Three people who had previously been reported missing were found.
Perryton has a population of about 8,100 people in the Texas Panhandle.
The extent of damage was not immediately clear as officials from various agencies said they were beginning to survey the area, but images posted on social media by local reporters showed cars with shattered windows, leveled buildings and downed trees. A lot of businesses and trailers were destroyed, Bouchard said. A fire station was struck by the tornado, and ambulances were damaged enough to likely not be able to get on highways, he added, noting public safety agencies and first responders from other cities and towns were helping.
“We’re going to need a lot of support from everyone,” Bouchard told reporters Friday morning. “This is pretty devastating. We lost — I can’t tell you how many homes. It’s going to take us a while.”
Officials from the local utility, Xcel Energy, said in a statement the city was without power Thursday night because facilities were de-energized for safety purposes.
“Transmission lines supplying the city with electricity have sustained damage and many lower voltage distribution lines are down in the city,” utility officials said. “Xcel Energy personnel are working to ensure the safety of Perryton residents and first responders. An estimated time of restoration is not yet available.”
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday night directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to send road workers, saw crews and an emergency medical task force, among other resources.
“I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Abbott said in a statement. “We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event.”