He was a Victoria icon — a complex man, a friend said, who made heavenly desserts and served the city he loved.
Thomas Halepaska, the owner of Halepaska Bakery, which closed in 2020, died Oct. 1, ending a sweet era in Victoria's history.
Halepaska was born in Victoria in 1949. He attended St. Joseph School and met his wife, Barbara, who was at Nazareth Academy, in 1968. The pair fell in love — it was love at first sight on a dance floor, Barbara Halepaska said Wednesday — and married in 1972. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in August.
Halepaska's first job, he said in a 2011 Advocate article, was at the Raines Humble gas station.
"We were a full-service station. We had to check the battery, oil, radiator and tires when someone came to fill up, and we also vacuumed the car. All that for 29 cents a gallon," Halepaska said.
Both Barbara and Thomas graduated from Texas A & I University in Kingsville. Halepaska earned a degree in business, returned to Victoria and operated Halepaska's Bakery for 49 years.
The couple dished out some of Victoria's most sought-after goodies.
"The bakery was incredible," Denise Rangel, who served on the city council with Halepaska, said. "One of the best things they had was a carrot cake muffin with cream cheese frosting."
He earned his Master Baker's certification, his widow said. He was a member and served as president of the Greater Southwest Baker's Association and the Victoria chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association, as well.
"Throughout all the time we were together, we tried to support all our churches and charities by sending over left over cakes and pastries," Barbara Halepaska said.
Halepaska became a mentor to Rangel while they served on the city council, she said. Halepaska served as the City Council District 6 representative for 15 years.
“He was absolutely brilliant. He called himself a simple cookie man but he was anything but," Rangel said. "He was very intelligent and well read. He was interested in so many things. He had an incredible sense of humor. He had a unique way of explaining things that was always really helpful."
Rangel said one of his favorite things to say was "Remember, when you poke the bull, you get the horns."
She said he was a humble man who always downplayed his intellect.
"He was very insightful and so compassionate," Rangel said. "He did a lot of good for a lot of people while he served on the city council. I really cherished the time I had with him."
His wife encouraged him to run for council.
"He would gripe about things that should be different, and I would say to him, 'Why don't you get elected and change it?' He cared very much about Victoria," she said.
She said she feels a deep void now that he is gone.
"We met in high school. We were always together," she said. "We were married and we worked together every day at the bakery."
The beloved cookie-making councilman was also a pilot who built his own aircraft from scratch — a red and white bi-plane he constructed with a close friend.
"He loved that plane," she said.
The couple had one child, a son named Jonathan, who lives nearby, close to Fannin, she said. Jonathan has a wife, Carin. The Halepaska's have three grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
One final note. On the back cover of the Halepaska cookbook, which contains recipes from the bakery, there is a simple inscription. It reads, "The secret ingredient is always Love."