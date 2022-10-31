Michael Meyers from “Halloween” showed up. A family of Greek gods walked the square, in step with untold numbers of Disney princesses. Royalty were everywhere.
A few astronauts, a little suspendered scarecrow, a couple killer clowns, at least two jet pilots, a skeleton pirate and an adorable little duck — just about any character one can imagine walking about on Halloween — strode DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria Sunday in search of treats, without the tricks.
Even a foursome of high schoolers, dressed like a high-topped bishop, two monks and a bearded Jesus, graced the area. These pretend holy men helped hand out candy on behalf of the Victoria East High School Mighty Titan Marching Band.
The line of at least 1,000 trick-or-treaters at Townsquare Media’s Hallow’s Eve Boo Bash stretched for two hours from 3-5 p.m., around all of DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., and down Main Street for the length of One O’Connor Plaza. The candy flowed until every bag was full and every child in a costume had their fill.
Many local businesses handed out candy to the army of trick-or-treaters, including the Victoria Police Department, the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office, Whataburger, Victoria Kids Dentistry, Socially Awkward Media, Almouie Pediatrics, Riverside Ride, TISD internet, CSL Plasma and the Grove Apartments.
Foamed Up Foam Parties brought along the music and bubbles galore, much to the delight of the spooky little revelers.
“We have an unbelievable crowd here of definitely a couple thousand,” Mason Benitez, general manager of Townsquare Media said during the event. “I really want to thank the community for coming out. Also, Whataburger, Victory Kia and Victory GMC. It’s been another unbelievable community event.”
Townsquare Media owns and operates four local radio stations, KIXS 108, Jack FM, Q92, and Club 106.9.
About halfway through the event, a costume contest was held, with three age groups competing: 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12. Whataburger representatives judged the contest. Popcorn was supplied to munch during the festivities.
Adam West, assistant city attorney, his wife and four children were all dressed as Greek gods. The littlest West was dressed as Hermes, the Greek god of herds and flocks, and won in the youngest age group. Another of West’s children, a daughter dressed as a goddess, won in the oldest age category.
In between the West children, in the 5-8-years-old group, Ivori Shelton, 6, who attends Aloe Elementary School, took the prize. She was dressed as a be-sparkled skeleton pirate.
The winners each received a gift basket supplied by Whataburger, as well as a $50 gift card from a local party favors store. Excited chatter and the snapping of proud photos followed the winners away from the contest area.
Still, the line around the plaza, of children collecting candy and staring wide-eyed into their full buckets, continued unabated — right up until the end of the event. The last “trick or treat” was called out close to 5 p.m.
As all things must, the tramp of the trick-or-treaters faded away. The music stopped. The last of the bubbles popped. The ghouls, goblins, princesses, pirates and such hoisted their bags and buckets of candy and went home, into the night.
DeLeon Plaza fell silent, as the sun faded, on the eve of Halloween.