Two people were arrested Wednesday in a Wharton County traffic stop and charged with human smuggling.
Karly Taylor Day, 23, of Houston, was driving a Jeep Renegade with Manuel Maldonado, 25, also of Houston, riding as a passenger, according to a Wharton County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. They were arrested and charged with human smuggling, a third-degree felony.
Three undocumented immigrants were found hidden in the Jeep by Wharton County deputies during a traffic stop near the El Campo Truck Stop on U.S. 59 Wednesday morning.
Deputies saw several indicators of criminal activity during the traffic stop and found the undocumented immigrants. Two are from Chiapas, Mexico. The other is from El Salvador.
The investigation revealed that Day and Maldonado were being paid to illegally transport the three immigrants. All three were turned over to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.
