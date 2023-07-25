A three-car pileup closed down the southbound lane Tuesday afternoon near the Lavaca Bay Causeway between Port Lavaca and Point Comfort.
No one was injured in the crash, said Chief Deputy Johnny Krause, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement officers were busy doing traffic control and working at location of the crash, Krause said about 6 p.m.
Further details on the crash were limited as Krause was away at the Texas Sheriff's Conference in Fort Worth, but he said he would make them available as soon as he got them.