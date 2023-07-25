Crash
Buy Now

A Toyota Tacoma is transported after being in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Victoria. 

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

Three cars were involved in a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Victoria.

The crash occurred late in the afternoon when a red Toyota Tacoma failed to signal a right hand turn at the intersection of North Glass Street and West Rio Grande Street, Officer Lee Peters said.

The initial crash caused a rear-end collision with a white GMC Yukon and a silver Ford F-150.

There was one person in the red Toyota Tacoma, one person in the Ford F-150, and four in the GMC Yukon.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

I'm a proud North Carolinian hailing from Raleigh. Studied journalism at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and now I'm acclimating to Texas. 