Flashes of lightning and torrents of rain filled the skies over the Crossroads on Wednesday evening with the first of a series of strong summer storms expected through the weekend.
In Victoria, about 0.1 of an inch of rain fell overnight although some areas may have received more, said Liz Sommerville, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
She attributed the weather to a mass of air that brought rain and storms as it moved through the area.
More thunderstorms are expected through the weekend with the heaviest rain and most severe storms on Friday and Saturday. That weather, Sommerville said, will likely result from a low pressure area to the southeast of Victoria.
Some storms could occur on Sunday, but they are not expected to be as severe as the preceding days’ weather. In total, between ¾-1 inch of rain is expected to fall on Friday and Saturday.
Monday should bring mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service.
Summer storms can be extra intense, Sommerville said, because the increased heat creates more instability in the atmosphere leading to more dynamic and powerful storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.