The Victoria County Commissioners Court made no decision on whether to have an audit or not during Monday morning's court meeting, leaving the decision to the Victoria Central Appraisal District.
When it came to the decision about whether to proceed, because there were four members at the meeting, it came down to a 2-2 vote, meaning that no decision was reached.
The Victoria Central Appraisal District made a presentation before the commissioners court meeting. Generally, all Texas property must be taxed on the market value as of Jan. 1 of the tax year. The county appraisal district uses a mass appraisal technique for homes and many small business properties.
The county did not agree to hold an audit using the International Association of Assessing Officers, a nonprofit educational and research association. It is a professional membership organization of government assessment officials and others interested in the administration of the property tax. It has over 8,500 members worldwide.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the Victoria Central Appraisal District would make the decision about whether to use IAAO for an audit, but the commissioners court would not. The Victoria Central Appraisal District agreed to the audit after residents complained about the property values placed on their properties. But it will be solely up to them, not the commissioners court, Zeller said.
Speaking before the appraisal district meeting in July, Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight told district members there needed to be an audit to see whether the prices were where they should be. This was after the city already passed a recommendation to use an independent auditor.
During the July 15 meeting, Victoria’s chief appraiser and Appraisal District Operations Manager John Haliburton told the public he did not have the time or people to allocate to the project, as a certified public accountant does a financial audit of the city each year. The state comptroller appraises each district every two years.
“This is a situation that requires a lot of work to have this ready to go,” Haliburton said to district members. “This unprecedented increase in values is not just in Victoria. It’s all across Texas.”
The IAAO, as an independent third party, would provide a broad review of processes and valuations, according to commissioners court documents, and increase clarity regarding district procedures and property valuations. This is expected to also build community trust and enhance confidence in the appraisal process, according to the documents. It will be up to the Victoria Central Appraisal District to decide as to whether an audit would be held.
The Central Appraisal District Board Chairman Ludvik Svetlik could not be reached for comment Monday.
