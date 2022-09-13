Both sides of a lawsuit regarding the expansion of the Matagorda Ship Channel agreed to reschedule legal proceedings, meaning the project will be delayed until late next year.
Under the new agreement known as a joint status report, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — the organization planning the logistics of the project — will not be able to request bids for the task of widening and deepening the channel until Dec. 18, 2023.
In May, a coalition of environmental advocacy groups sued the Army Corps in federal district court. The plaintiffs claimed the Corps should be required to rewrite its environmental impact report for the project after a study from researchers at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi concluded the Corps had underestimated the number of oyster reefs and seagrass beds that would be destroyed by dredging.
The U.S. Department of Justice is defending the Corps in this matter.
Erin Gaines, an attorney representing the environmental groups, said the next step in the legal process is for the defendants to provide an administrative record, which is the collection of materials they plan to use when supporting their arguments. The Department of Justice has until Dec. 20 to submit the record.
"It seemed like (the defendants) wanted to move quickly and now it's delayed," Gaines said.
The proposed ship channel project is of particular interest to oil and gas company Max Midstream, which would welcome larger cargo ships to its Seahawk Terminal in the Port of Calhoun if the channel is widened and deepened. The company announced in 2020 it would invest $225 million in the project.
At that time, Calhoun Port Authority Director Charles Hausmann touted Max Midstream's investment as a benefit to the local community.
“We’ll have an authorized channel and what that allows us to do is then take private money and put it into the channel, and we do not have to rely on the federal government for funding any of the project,” Hausmann said in 2020.
In July 2021, Max Midstream and the Port of Calhoun signed a binding agreement that specified the oil and gas company as the guarantor for bonds issued during the dredging of the Matagorda Ship Channel.
Under the binding agreement, also known as a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the agreement would expire after one year if the two parties did not agree on an extension or a definitive agreement on a financing plan for the channel expansion.
Lauren Fleer, an environmental engineer with the Environmental Integrity Project, which is one of the plaintiffs in the case, shared an email correspondence with the Advocate between herself and the Calhoun Port Authority. When asked on Sept. 9 whether Max Midstream and the port had signed an extension on the MOU, the port said, "At this time, there are no records responsive to this request."
The port gave the same answer when asked whether there was a signed definitive agreement on a financing plan.
"If there is no active binding agreement, then maybe Max Midstream doesn't have the money to pay for the project right now," Fleer said.
Gaines also wondered whether Max Midstream is still on the hook.
"Who is paying for it? If it is not Max Midstream, then who could it be because the port said it wouldn't cost taxpayers money," Gaines said.
Both the Calhoun Port Authority and Max Midstream said in written statements the channel expansion is still an active project.
"The Port of Calhoun stands by the facts, that this project will create an economic impact to the region that is long overdue and needed to help reach its true potential," Hausmann, the port director, wrote in an email. "That it will improve navigational efficiencies and safety of the deep-draft navigation while utilizing dredged material to protect and/or restore significant ecological resources, just as previous projects have proven successful.
"We remain optimistic that the delay of this project will satisfy the environmental concerns to outside organizations that have expressed the need for delay through the legal process," Hausmann continued.
Hausmann noted the channel expansion was authorized by the federal Water Resources Development Act of 2020, which was approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. Max Midstream also referenced the legislation in its response.
"Max Midstream remains fully committed to the Matagorda Ship Channel expansion project that the Calhoun Port Authority is overseeing," Max Midstream spokesperson Kasey Pipes said in an email.
Now that the legal proceedings have been pushed back, Gaines said the environmental coalition has more time to review their arguments.
"We can go back to the drawing board and look at the environmental impacts in more detail," Gaines said.