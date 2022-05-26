It was standing room only at Torres Elementary School Thursday morning, as students, parents and teachers celebrated the end of the school year with a dance-filled parade.

The “stars of the show” were the students, who marched with their grade level in matching outfits and performed a dance in front of their classmates and parents.

A drive-through by the Victoria Fire and Police departments, complete with a fire engine and police motorcycles blaring their sirens, kicked off the event.

The dancing started off with the pre-K and life skills students, who danced to Justin Timberlake, and ended with the fifth graders, whose last day of elementary school ended with a performance of various viral TikTok dances.

In between them were the first graders, whose moment ended with their fists in the air to Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” and the second graders, who danced in to the opening strums of ‘“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, complete with a hobby horse.

The third graders were dressed in cowboy outfits for their performance, followed by the fourth graders, who got down to a medley of throwback pop hits ranging from Michael Jackson to "Gangnam Style."

The parade was coordinated by Marcia Startz, the school’s music teacher, who said the students had been practicing their dances for about a month.

“The kids did all the hard work dancing and everything, and the teachers organizing it, as well,” Startz said.

The end of year parade is a 13-year tradition at Torres, Assistant Principal Lisa Hildebrand said, but the school had to do a virtual version the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Families sent in videos of their kids celebrating the end of the remote school year.

Hildebrand said she was happy for the parade and the school year to get back to something resembling normal.

"Just being in school has been the best this year, absolutely the best," she said.

The parade was a celebration of the school year as much as it was about the kids’ excitement for summer break.

Fifth-grader Izayah Longoria, who has been at Torres since he was 4, said his favorite memory over the past year was joining the school’s flag crew, whose members raise and lower the flag each day.

“It was a way to motivate the kids to improve as good kids and not to make bad choices as some kids do,” Izayah said.

His fourth-grade classmate Kinley Nessel was also on the flag crew; she called being picked for the group “an honor.” Kinley is looking forward to summer camp, as well as being a fifth grader next year and getting out of elementary school, she said.

Mark Olguin, the father of a second grader and a kindergartener at Torres, said he enjoyed the parade and was proud of his kids' academic achievements throughout the pandemic.

"With COVID and stuff the last couple years, it's been tough getting in the swing of things, with the teachers getting used to different kinds of things and stuff, so I've been happy with their academic success and moving forwards from those years of things kind of being different," he said.