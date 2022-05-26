A drive-through by the Victoria Fire and Police departments, complete with a fire engine and police motorcycles blaring their sirens, kicked off the event.
The dancing started off with the pre-K and life skills students, who danced to Justin Timberlake, and ended with the fifth graders, whose last day of elementary school ended with a performance of various viral TikTok dances.
In between them were the first graders, whose moment ended with their fists in the air to Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” and the second graders, who danced in to the opening strums of ‘“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, complete with a hobby horse.
“The kids did all the hard work dancing and everything, and the teachers organizing it, as well,” Startz said.
The end of year parade is a 13-year tradition at Torres, Assistant Principal Lisa Hildebrand said, but the school had to do a virtual version the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Families sent in videos of their kids celebrating the end of the remote school year.
Hildebrand said she was happy for the parade and the school year to get back to something resembling normal.
"Just being in school has been the best this year, absolutely the best," she said.
The parade was a celebration of the school year as much as it was about the kids’ excitement for summer break.
Fifth-grader Izayah Longoria, who has been at Torres since he was 4, said his favorite memory over the past year was joining the school’s flag crew, whose members raise and lower the flag each day.
“It was a way to motivate the kids to improve as good kids and not to make bad choices as some kids do,” Izayah said.
His fourth-grade classmate Kinley Nessel was also on the flag crew; she called being picked for the group “an honor.” Kinley is looking forward to summer camp, as well as being a fifth grader next year and getting out of elementary school, she said.
Mark Olguin, the father of a second grader and a kindergartener at Torres, said he enjoyed the parade and was proud of his kids' academic achievements throughout the pandemic.
"With COVID and stuff the last couple years, it's been tough getting in the swing of things, with the teachers getting used to different kinds of things and stuff, so I've been happy with their academic success and moving forwards from those years of things kind of being different," he said.
Recommended For You
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.