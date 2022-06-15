SEADRIFT — After four months of training with a partner, Brady Lotz wasn’t expecting to compete in “The World’s Toughest Canoe Race” alone.

Yet, once race day for the Texas Water Safari rolled around, the Rockwall resident found himself sitting in a patched up boat, attempting to complete the 260-mile race solo, after his longtime friend and racing partner, Dylan Hilber, was sidelined with a wrist injury.

In a year where conditions were forecasted to be some of the toughest, Brady Lotz was glad that Hilber pulled out only days before the race, almost forcing him to compete in the solo unlimited division.

“It may have helped, because looking at the heat and the low-water level, I don’t know if I would have wanted to go solo in a race like this,” Brady Lotz said.

Lotz’s wife, Charlene Lotz, who served as his team captain, was not thrilled when she found out her husband was going to attempt this year's race alone.

“My anxiety level went up and my stress level went up, because we knew that it was going to be a hard year with the low water and the heat,” she said.

Brady Lotz finished the race Tuesday at 5:52 a.m. He was the 17th overall boat to make it to Swan Point and the third solo boat.

Lotz has finished the race eight times, and has completed the race solo four times.

This year proved to be one of his longest races, because of the conditions.

“What made this race different is that it had a little bit of everything to make it totally miserable — heat, high winds in the bay, and low water levels,” said Allen Spelce, president of the Texas Water Safari. “In years past, we had races that were hotter than this, worse bays, and lower water, but this year had it all.”

The tough conditions affected virtually every team and racer.

At the start of the annual banquet Tuesday afternoon, only 31 boats had made it to the finish line. At the same time last year, 79 boats had completed the race.

Spelce expects only 60 to 70 of the 154 boats entered to complete the race before the 1 p.m. Wednesday deadline.

“After the start and seeing the racing, it’s just to be expected,” Spelce said. “I’m just impressed now by those that have finished and those that are still out there of what they are doing and what they have accomplished.”