The Texas chapter of the Tourette Association of America is bringing a Tourette syndrome support group to Victoria, aiming to be a resource for the entire region from Louise to Corpus Christi.
The support group's first event is Sunday at Outlaw Pass, where children with Tourette syndrome, parents of children with Tourette syndrome and adults with Tourette syndrome are invited to the introductory meeting as the organization starts quarterly support meetings 5:30-7 p.m. starting Sept. 11 at the Victoria Public Library.
"We typically like to have services in all areas of the state of Texas. We're centrally located just outside of Houston, but we have groups in almost every major city in Texas like Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, just all over," said Sheryl Kadmon, Tourette executive director of the Texas chapter.
The support group is replacing one that was in Galveston that operated for years, Kadmon said. The parents of two children with Tourette syndrome who were trained volunteers for the group decided to stop with the group after their children graduated high school.
"Our support groups are run by trained volunteers, and there wasn't anyone in the area that was interested, that seemed capable or just able to run a group and all the things that go with that," she said. "In the last eight months or so, we identified a wonderful family. They live in Inez, and they have a child with Tourettes in need of support, so they wanted to start up this group, and they meet the criteria."
Tourette syndrome is a nervous system condition that causes people to have involuntary “tics,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Tics are sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly. People who have tics cannot stop their body from doing these things. For example, a person might keep blinking over and over. Or, a person might make a grunting sound unwillingly," the CDC's website said.
Common symptoms include eye blinking, head jerking, shoulder shrugging and facial grimacing, according to an association fact sheet. Phonically, it can manifest as throat clearing, barking noises, sniffling and tongue clicking. Symptoms change periodically in number, frequency, type and severity, sometimes disappearing for weeks or months at a time.
The support groups are designed to help support children, parents and adults with Tourette syndrome, with two groups running concurrently, Kadmon said, one for the children and the other for the adults and the parents.
"Our groups work to educate," she said. "We want parents and adults with Tourettes, and even children to a lesser extent, to come away with a better understand of what Tourettes is, what it isn't, things that can help, things that can hurt."
The association also provides a focus on the educational system to aid those in the group in getting the resources they need, Kadmon said.
Tourette syndrome affects one in 100 school-aged boys and one in 300 to 400 school-aged girls, she said. It is also on a continuum of being very mild to severe.
"There are a lot of ways we can do to help these families if there is a need," she said. "Some of the areas this group will cover are probably medically underserved, especially in regards to a Tourette specialist."
People with Tourette syndrome and parents are encouraged to come to the introductory meeting Sunday to learn more about the group and enjoy themselves, Kadmon said. The meetings are free to attend.
The first meeting in September will be a "Meet and Greet" pizza party and "back-to-school" focus with Kadmon attending and the second meeting will be 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 11 and will feature a holiday potluck.