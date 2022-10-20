A Victoria-based organization seeking to offer a helping hand to people in need is now better equipped to do just that.
The Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group acquired and restored a 53-foot trailer with the help of local painters, printers and other partners.
Rick Villa, executive director of the recovery group, said his team plans to use the trailer to store and deploy building materials and equipment needed for disaster recovery missions. The group will also allow local nonprofits, faith-based organizations and schools to transport the supplies they need for rebuilding projects.
"If one of our Golden Crescent counties got hit, we would use the trailer to deploy supplies," Villa said.
Following the Long Term Recovery Group's efforts to rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Villa realized owning a trailer could boost his organization's capacity to deliver critical equipment.
The trailer, along with some construction materials and equipment, was donated by the Mennonite Disaster Service, a Christian organization serving disaster-stricken communities throughout North America.
"When the Mennonites made it available to us, I wanted it (at the recovery group's warehouse on East Santa Rosa Street) to serve the purpose of being stationary, in case we get another disaster and we need to have storage for materials," Villa said.
Nine sponsors from Victoria signed up to support the trailer restoration, Villa said. One of them was A&A Custom Painting, who pressure washed the trailer and painted the exterior red, blue and gray.
Aaron Arangua, owner of A&A and Artisan Home Solutions, said he started working with the recovery group after Harvey moved through Victoria. He said love for the Golden Crescent community inspired him to provide painting and construction services through his two businesses.
"We helped with giving (the trailer) in the proper look for it to be here in this area, because it was in bad shape," Arangua said. "It took us about a week-and-a-half to get it restored."
After A&A completed the tri-color paint scheme, Victoria-based Rapid Printing & Designs posted signage commemorating the various organizations that had contributed to the trailer project.
"We wanted to contribute to something that would help people in the event of a disaster get the things they need," Rapid Printing owner Cory Housworth said.
The recovery group's trailer restoration could also benefit military veterans who have been displaced by storms, which is why both Warrior's Weekend and Victoria's American Legion post sponsored the project.
Col. Mike Petrash said the partnership between Warrior's Weekend and the recovery group dates back to the aftermath from Hurricane Harvey.
"Warrior's Weekend likes to partner with anyone who is going to take care of veterans," Petrash said. "The hurricane did not discriminate between veterans and civilians. Rick has called us on multiple occasions and said, 'We have a veteran who is in dire need.'"
John Williams directs the American Legion Post 166 Riders Club. Like Petrash, Williams viewed the refurbished trailer as something that could benefit the veterans his organization serves.
"Part of the pillars of our organization is helping veterans and the community," Williams said. "This project was one of the ways for us to do that."
Not all of the contributors to the recovery group's trailer project have been connected to the organization since the very beginning. A Victoria tire shop is one of the new friends.
"We're just putting our foot in there and are seeing how we can help out," Southern Tire Mart sales representative Ashley Keck said.
To donate to the Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group, visit victorialtrg.com/donations.