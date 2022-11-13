The trial of a woman accused of homicide in the death of her husband more than two years ago is set to begin this week in Victoria County.

Rose Marie Garcia, 56, was arrested June 20, 2019, the same day her husband, Mario Garcia Sr., 59, was found dead in a wooded ravine behind their home at 1053 Beck Road West.

Garcia was released from jail after posting bail in August 2019, the Victoria Advocate reported earlier.

District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said she expects testimony in the case to begin Monday afternoon at the Victoria County Courthouse, 101 N. Bridge St..

Judge Robert Bell will preside.