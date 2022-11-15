Court resumed Tuesday morning to decide a Victoria woman's punishment in the 2019 shooting death of her husband.
When court recessed for lunch, a shouting match between family members ensued in the hallway of the Victoria County Courthouse.
Testimony on Tuesday morning revealed Rose Marie Garcia shot her husband Mario Garcia Sr. with a 410 shotgun, loaded with lead pellets, in his face just above his left eye, likely killing him instantly. She then wrapped his head in a black trash bag, placed his body on a purple blanket, tied rope around his arms and dragged him out the back door and through the yard about 75 feet, investigators testified.
At least 34 pellets were identified in an X-ray taken during the autopsy, Lt. Greg Kouba, Victoria County Sheriff's Office investigator, testified.
The autopsy report indicated "some pellets are retrieved from the decomposed brain." Those pellets in a small clear plastic bag were shown to the jury.
In the courtroom, three of Rose and Mario Garcia's four sons and their wives sat together. Two have testified against their mother, saying she had threatened to kill their father.
Rose Marie Garcia's two daughter, Ashley Garcia and Amanda Stewart, are supporting their mother. Stewart indicated in a police body camera video entered into evidence her mother and father were having an altercation when the shooting happened. In the video, she hugged her mom and cried with her, expressing her love and support.
Outside the courtroom, as the family left for a lunch break, Ashley Garcia and one of her sister-in-laws got into a heated verbal exchange. Son Jaime Garcia asked a deputy for help. The altercation was diffused and the family left, separately, for lunch.
Court resumes at 1:30 p.m.