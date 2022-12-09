They are only 12 local ladies, all self-styled senior citizens, and yet they churned out 440 colorful and expertly crafted handmade quilts in 2022 to donate to charitable organizations and people in the United States and around the world.
The Trinity Lutheran Church Quilters, all members of the church at 106 N. DeLeon St., donated 24 of those quilts to the Regional Disaster Response & Recovery Center, 104 S. William St., on Tuesday morning, taking the time to shake out and neatly place the blankets on beds in the men's and women's dormitories.
Sixteen more quilts will be made for the center in the coming month, they said.
The dormitories house relief personnel who come to town to lend aid to Victoria during disasters, such as February's Winter Storm Uri, Director Rick Villa said.
"Last year during Winter Storm Uri, we did have some volunteer teams stay here in the facility," Villa said. "We had the Mennonite Disaster Service group come and groups from New York, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma. They stayed in these dorms, but we did not have any quilts or pillows for them."
Villa reached out to the center's "church partners" at Trinity Lutheran. Arlen Buchhorn, a Trinity Lutheran Church member and a part of the center's long-term recovery group, told Villa that his wife, Wanda, was a member of Trinity Quilters.
Wanda Buchhorn said Tuesday, as she and her group arrived at the recovery center, it takes the quilters 10-15 hours to make one quilt. They have a big room upstairs at the church where they have an "assembly line."
"We'll make a day of it, work on quilts from about 8 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon," she said. "We'll stop and all have lunch together. It's a great social activity. Sometimes, kids from schools who need service hours will join us, too."
Most of the 440 quilts made this year went to Lutheran World Relief and then were distributed around the country and the world to people in difficult situations, the ladies said.
They have made more than 500 quilts in one year before, they added.
"We are blessed with a lot of donations of material," quilters Becky Green and Colette Kaiser said. "All we really have to pay for is the batting. We buy it in bulk from Minnesota, I think it is, and the most expensive part now is paying for shipping."
Villa gave the quilters a tour of the facility before they entered the dorms to place the modish quilts on the bare mattresses of the pine bunk beds.
Toward the end of the tour, Luther Fest co-chairs Arlen Buchhorn and Larry Clark, also the president of the congregation, presented a $1,500 check to Villa for the center. The men hugged, and Villa held back tears as he expressed his gratitude to the church.
"People think we're a county agency and that we are funded that way," Villa said. "But we are not. We are more of a faith-based help center. We run on private contributions."
The eight quilters who were at the center to present the quilts all wore black T-shirts. Lettered in red on the front were the words, "Live generously." The T-shirts represented a financial organization, Thrivent, which helps with the ladies' quilting endeavors, they said.
Living generously seemed to be a theme among the quilters. By their own calculations 440 quilts would take about 5,300 hours to make — that's about 220 days of work. Buchhorn said she and the other quilters will also work on the quilts separately at home.
They are clearly generous with their time but to hear them tell it, they are also the beneficiaries of their craft — wealthy with friendship, togetherness, mission clarity and faith, they said.
"These quilts are made with fun and love," quilter Betty Schlebach said.